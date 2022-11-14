11,000 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 159,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

