1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $8,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $83,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $39.17. 16,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

