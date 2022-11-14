1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 333,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 108,671 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,792. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

