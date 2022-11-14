1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,174,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,931,000 after buying an additional 213,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. 614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,845. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

