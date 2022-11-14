1492 Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Veritex accounts for approximately 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Veritex worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Veritex by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 1,827.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Veritex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,929. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $43.71.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

