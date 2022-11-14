1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $994,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $884,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,570. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,471,098.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

