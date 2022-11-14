1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,930,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 11,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,204. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

