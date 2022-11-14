1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,685,000 after purchasing an additional 269,892 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 279,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.96. 4,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

