1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,573 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

MP Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,516 shares of company stock valued at $26,094,073. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.69.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

