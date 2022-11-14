1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. 3,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

