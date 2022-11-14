16,680 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in General Electric by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $86.31 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

