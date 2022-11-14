180,845 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.35 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

