1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
1933 Industries stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
1933 Industries Company Profile
