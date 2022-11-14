1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $63.93 or 0.00385959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $10,428.38 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

