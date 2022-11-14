2,512 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

