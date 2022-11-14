360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $14.58

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $15.14. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 6,876 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
360 DigiTech Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.
360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.