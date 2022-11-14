3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DDD opened at $10.02 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. CWM LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 62.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,666 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

