44,825 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 676,864 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,594. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

