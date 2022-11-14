5,400 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $119.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

