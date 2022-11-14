7,163 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.63 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

