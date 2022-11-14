8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 272,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,965 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

8X8 Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $203,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,959.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 710,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 562,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

