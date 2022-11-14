ABCMETA Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,069.94 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $88.83 million and $26,069.94 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,241.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00244819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003819 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00090372 USD and is down -13.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,672.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.