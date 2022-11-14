Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.12. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

