Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PYPL opened at $90.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

