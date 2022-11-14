Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 992.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVOV opened at $160.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $175.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.