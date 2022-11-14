Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

MDY stock opened at $459.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

