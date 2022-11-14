Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

