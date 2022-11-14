Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $459.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

