abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AWP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 314,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,730. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

