Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of ABST stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absolute Software

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 289,500 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Further Reading

