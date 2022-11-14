Achain Hits One Day Volume of $42,843.59 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $42,843.59 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00021165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005944 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002422 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

