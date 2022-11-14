Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of ACXP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

