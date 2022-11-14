Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of ACXP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
