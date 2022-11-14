Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.65. 53,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,372,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock worth $271,213. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

