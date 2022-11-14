Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.88. The stock had a trading volume of 77,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

