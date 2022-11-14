Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $74.88. 2,134,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,068,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

