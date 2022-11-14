Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.
AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7 %
AMD opened at $72.37 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 195.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,944,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,582,000 after acquiring an additional 374,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
