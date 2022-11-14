Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7 %

AMD opened at $72.37 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 195.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,944,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,582,000 after acquiring an additional 374,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.