Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $269,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,372,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

