Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $129.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.67% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $129,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,541. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

