Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $143.94 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $143,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 259,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 208,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 187,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

