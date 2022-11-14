Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $157.17 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $157,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, reaching $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. The company has a market capitalization of $392.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

