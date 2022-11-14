Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $117,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.