Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735,466 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $191,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 294,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 182.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 167,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 108,084 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.49. 171,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

