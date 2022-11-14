Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 252,404 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,404 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $478,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,708. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.