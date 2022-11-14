Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,709 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $105,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000.

VNQ traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.83. 147,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

