Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,636 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $164,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,759,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. 102,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,269. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

