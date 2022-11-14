AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

