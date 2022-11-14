aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.11

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00021211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008728 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

