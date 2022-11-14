Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Affirm Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Affirm by 85.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 99.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 229,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

