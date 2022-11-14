Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

