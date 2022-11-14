Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

